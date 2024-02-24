GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Publicity vehicles reach out to people under BJP’s ‘Praja Poru’

BJP’s State secretary announced that the idea was to highlight the ruling YSR Congress Party’s “atrocities and bad governance”

February 24, 2024 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State secretary S. Muni Subramanyam addressing the ‘Praja Poru’ meeting in Tirupati on Friday.

BJP State secretary S. Muni Subramanyam addressing the ‘Praja Poru’ meeting in Tirupati on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its flagship programme ‘Praja Poru’ on Friday by taking 350 promotional chariots to the reach of the masses all over the State.

The party’s State secretary S. Muni Subramanyam, who is also the ‘Praja Poru’ convener for the Tirupati parliamentary constituency, announced that the idea was to highlight the ruling YSR Congress Party’s “atrocities and bad governance” and also to make the public aware of the Central Government’s projects that had benefitted the people of the State.

Of the fifteen vehicles meant for the Tirupati LS constituency, Mr. Subramanyam flagged off two vehicles in Tirupati and two more in Satyavedu on Friday. These fifteen vehicles will tour the remote areas in all seven Assembly segments to spread awareness on the welfare schemes of the Central Government.

“The State Government is insensitive to the plight of the common man, but is ready to affix its stickers to claim undue credit for the schemes sponsored by the Government of India. It is this point that has to reach the last village,” Mr. Subramanyam said.

Party spokespersons G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, OBC Morcha leader Jalli Madhusudhan, cultural wing convener G. Gopinath Reddy, senior leaders Subramanyam Yadav and Penubala Chandrasekhar took part.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.