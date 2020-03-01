Publicity drive for Lepakshi festival begins

Organising committee of Lepakshi Vaibhavam, the cultural festival to promote the heritage of the region, has kick-started the publicity drive by releasing helium balloons at prime locations in the district.

While two balloons have been released in Anantapur- one at the District Collector’s office and the other at the Government Arts College, six more would be put up at vantage points along the National Highway No.44 and other towns in the coming days.

To drive home the message among the student community, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and college principal B. Nagalingareddy released the balloon that has a sketch of Vijayanagara king Sri Krishnadevaraya and the Lepakshi Vaibhavam 2020 logo on it.

Urumulu, Kommulu, Dappulu, Tholubommalata would be showcased as part of the festivities, said the Collector and added that the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event were progressing at a brisk pace.

A cultural ‘shobhayatra’ will be taken out in Lepakshi and a large group of classical dancers will perform at the massive Nandi monolith in the background. Meanwhile, an effort is on to create a massive tableau depicting the Lepakshi Nandi to take it round as many towns as possible in the district.