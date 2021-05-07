Public warned against making unverified posts

TIRUPATI

07 May 2021 23:20 IST

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan has warned the public against making/forwarding unverified posts on social media on issues pertaining to COVID-19, including the availability of vaccines and the use of Remdesivir drugs.

The warning comes in the wake of a fictitious post circulating in the media that stated that the drug would be made available at Collectorate building. “The drug will be available only in hospitals and administered only under medical supervision,” he said.

He cautioned the public not to believe in hearsay or unverified social media posts. He appealed to people not to secure Remdesivir in the black market for a higher price, and instead pay the challan for the prescribed fee of ₹1,300 per dose at the District Collectorate by submitting the Aadhaar copy and doctor’s prescription.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to administer vaccine doses on Saturday, as 6,000 doses of Covaxin and 20,000 doses of Covishield reached Chittoor district. Covishield will be dispatched to 100 rural and 27 urban PHCs, while Covaxin is meant for 31 PHCs.