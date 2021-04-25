Public urged to strictly follow ‘night curfew’

Create awareness on need to stay indoors: DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has appealed to the public to follow ‘night curfew’ strictly from Saturday night, to prevent the spread the second wave of COVID-19.

“During the first wave, about 14,391 policemen contracted the virus and 110 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the police department. In the second wave, nine deaths and 1,396 positive cases have been reported among police personnel,” the DGP told The Hindu on Saturday.

“I request the public not to come out until it is most urgent, as the second wave of the virus is fast spreading. Public should not gather at hotels, fast food centres, roadside eateries, bus terminals and other public places, and follow the instructions of the police,” Mr. Sawang said.

COVID-19 has shattered many lives in the police department. Thousands of policemen, who were frontline workers, and their families suffered due to Coronavirus and many families lost their bread winners, he said.

“So far, 15,787 police have been infected with the virus in the State. It is a challenge for the police, who will be on roads to implement the night curfew,” the DGP said.

He asked the police to give priority to enlighten the public on the gravity of the situation, rather than enforcement. Police officers should create awareness on avoiding unnecessary movement, gathering at public places and on how to stay safe, he said.

“All the police personnel in the State will be deployed for implementing night curfew. Duties will be given on rotation system. I appeal to all policemen to stay safe and take care of their families,” Mr. Sawang said.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Naik said there would be no curbs on inter-State transportation during night curfew, and on-duty policemen at the border checkposts have been told not to interrupt the traffic on borders.