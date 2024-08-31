Public urged to stay vigilant amid heavy rainfall alert in Rayalaseema districts

Considering the persistent depression and prediction of heavy rainfall in parts of the Rayalaseema region, Nandyal District Collector Rajakumari Ganiya urged the public to refrain from venturing out for the next three days.

Ms. Ganiya told the public to exercise caution while taking shelter in areas susceptible to mudslides and strictly avoid contact with wet electrical poles. Students were asked to vacate deteriorating welfare hostels and school buildings, residents in river catchment and low-lying areas were asked to stay vigilant and measures to prevent contamination of drinking water and food was stressed upon.

The Collector added that crossing fast-flowing canals, rivulets, causeways, and bends, as well as allowing livestock to graze too close to riverbeds should be avoided. In the event of any issues, the public should communicate with the control room at 08514-293903/08514-293904, she informed.

In Chittoor, the district administration alerted the public of the rainfall prediction for the next three days. Revenue and police officials in Nindra, Vijayapuram, Nagari, and Karveti Nagaram mandals in the Eastern parts were directed to be vigilant.

In Tirupati district, officials were directed to be alert in Pitchatur, Nagalapuram, Varadiahpalem, Satyavedu, Tada, Sullurpeta, Gudur, and Venkatagiri and Yerpedu mandals, which are known for registering heavy rainfall during cyclones due to their proximity to the Bay of Bengal.

In Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T.S. Chetan addressed a teleconference with the revenue and police officials as part of the rain alert.