Public urged to participate in World Heart Day rally on Sept. 29

Tirumala Medicover Hospitals Managing Director K. Tirumala Prasad on Monday urged people from all sections of the society to participate in the rally to be conducted on September 29 on the eve of World Heart Day which is observed every year to create awareness on the importance of healthy life style and preventive steps to avoid heart problems.

While releasing brochures of World Heart Day, he said that the rally would begin at Fort junction at 7 am and culminate at RTC Complex area. The hospital center head Padma Kumar senior cardiologist Sarat Kumar Patra said that an awareness programme and free medical camp would also be conducted in the hospital premises. Senior doctors Ch. Mahesh, PSV Rama Rao and others were present.