ADVERTISEMENT

Public urged to dial 100/112 to report crimes against women

Updated - November 25, 2024 10:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police have kept a vigil on the movements of eve-teasers and criminals through drone cameras at schools and colleges, says Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu at an event held to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu speaking at a meeting held at Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu has asked the students to dial 100/112 to report crimes against women and help the police act swiftly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Commissioner spoke at a programme on ‘The Elimination of Violence Against Women’ jointly organised by the Women Empowerment Cell of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and Taruni Tarangalu here on Monday, November 25, to mark the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Criminals are identifying and interacting with girls and women to trap them using various social media groups. I request the students to be alert and be safe,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

He said the police have kept a vigil on the movements of eve-teasers and criminals through drone cameras at schools and colleges. Stern action was being taken against those who abuse women on social media platforms, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At a separate meeting organised by NGOs HELP and Vimukthi on Monday, the NGOs appealed to the people to join hands to end crime against women. On this occasion, the participants took an oath with the slogan, ‘ Let’s break the silence and raise our collective voices for rights’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US