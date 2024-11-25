Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu has asked the students to dial 100/112 to report crimes against women and help the police act swiftly.

The Police Commissioner spoke at a programme on ‘The Elimination of Violence Against Women’ jointly organised by the Women Empowerment Cell of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and Taruni Tarangalu here on Monday, November 25, to mark the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Criminals are identifying and interacting with girls and women to trap them using various social media groups. I request the students to be alert and be safe,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

He said the police have kept a vigil on the movements of eve-teasers and criminals through drone cameras at schools and colleges. Stern action was being taken against those who abuse women on social media platforms, he said.

At a separate meeting organised by NGOs HELP and Vimukthi on Monday, the NGOs appealed to the people to join hands to end crime against women. On this occasion, the participants took an oath with the slogan, ‘ Let’s break the silence and raise our collective voices for rights’.

