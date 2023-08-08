Public urged to buy handloom garments to support weavers

August 08, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is making all-out efforts in supporting the weavers in the State that has a total of 35 handloom products, said K. Sunitha, Principal Secretary to State Handloom and Textile Department.

Ms. Sunitha inaugurated a handloom textile exhibition organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles and A.P. State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO), in Vijayawada to mark National Handloom Day on Monday. “More exhibitions are coming up in Visakhapatnam, Bhopal and Delhi. We are setting up handloom textile shops and extending handloom products as gifts to guests attending every big event in the State,” she said.

Farmers have been encouraged to cultivate cotton organically in 800 acres this year and consultations with the Central government on GST exemption for handloom garments are under way, she said.

Ms. Sunitha encouraged weavers to use organic methods in dyeing of colours. She said they are working towards raising awareness among farmers and weavers as there is a growing demand for garments made using organic methods.

“We agree that there is still a long way to go, and we need people’s support. One has to discern the difference between powerloom and handloom products and opt for the latter. Those of us who can afford handloom products should buy them in order to support weavers’ livelihood,” she said.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said it is unfortunate that the younger generations of the weaving community are no longer interested in taking up the baton and that measures need to be taken to make the profession profitable so that youngsters do not have to look elsewhere for jobs.

APCO Chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi appreciated Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing many welfare programmes for weavers.

The inauguration was followed by a dance performances by children. The six-day expo at the Stella Mary College’s Indoor Stadium has stalls showcasing handloom garments from many districts. All garments will be sold at a discounted price, according to organisers. The expo will end on August 12 (Saturday).

