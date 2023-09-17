HamberMenu
Public urged not to participate in unpermitted protests

Cases booked against those who took out rallies and participated in unlawful activities at Benz Circle, Rythu Bazaar areas, says ACP

September 17, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Additional DCP (Traffic) D. Prasad and ACPs P. Bhaskar Rao and N. Suresh Kumar Reddy warning the public on fake messages on protests at a press conference in Vijayawada on September 17, 2023.

Additional DCP (Traffic) D. Prasad and ACPs P. Bhaskar Rao and N. Suresh Kumar Reddy warning the public on fake messages on protests at a press conference in Vijayawada on September 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) D. Prasad on September 17 appealed to the public not to take out rallies and organise dharnas without taking prior permission from the police.

At a press conference held in Vijayawada, ADCP Prasad said some people were circulating false messages to the public inviting for unlawful gatherings, protests and bike rallies. The organisers were causing traffic congestions and inconvenience to the public, he added.

Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Bhaskar Rao said cases have been booked against those who had participated in the rallies and protests at Benz Circle and Patamata Rythu Bazar on September 16.

“As Section 144 CrPc, and Section 30 of Police Act, were in force in the NTR Police Commissionerate, cases would be booked and stern action would be taken against those who stage dharnas and participate in the protests without prior permission from the police,” the ACP warned.

“We appeal to the youth and students not to spoil their lives by involving in criminal cases, which will prevent them from going abroad and to get jobs,” Patamata Circle Inspector (CI) D. Kasi Viswanadh said.

ACP (Traffic) N. Suresh Kumar Reddy said that 306 drunk driving cases have been registered in September (in last 15 days).

“Many people were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during rallies. We will continue the drive,” said Machavaram CI B. Gunaram.

