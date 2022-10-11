Andhra Pradesh

Public Transport employees’ JAC demands old pension scheme

Leaders of the Public Transport Department (PTD-RTC) Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday said they would exert pressure on the government to restore old pension scheme and implement other welfare schemes that existed before the merger of the corporation in the government.

In a statement, State conveners of the JAC Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodara Rao, co-conveners Ch. Sundaraiah and Y.S. Rao and State presidents of National Mazdoor Union and RTC Employees Union P. V. Ramana Reddy and Y.V. Rao said signatures of the PTD employees were being collected from across the State in support of their key demands. The representations would be forwarded to the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through the Collectors of the 26 districts on October 13.


