Public transport employees demand PRC implementation

‘Delay in releasing the promised G.Os leading to unrest and anxiety’

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (RTC) Employees’ Associations’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) have urged the management to release the promised G.O.s pertaining to the implementation of the 11th PRC for them.

In a memorandum submitted to APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Tirumala Rao on Thursday, JAC State conveners Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodara Rao, co-conveners Ch. Sundaraiah and Y.S. Rao, and leaders Y.V. Rao and S. Rajesh Kumar pointed out that the 11th PRC was being implemented for employees of all other government departments for last five months.

They said the delay in the release of the G.O.s pertaining to the special PRC intended to be released for the PTD employees was leading to unrest and anxiety.

They wondered the cause of delay even after the Chief Secretary had given in writing that the government had no objection in implementing the Ashutosh Misra recommendations on the fitment and scales/cadre fixation of the RTC employees. The memorandum submitted mentioned 42 issues pending resolution.

The leaders said that the management had gone back on promises it had made in writing in the past. Citing an example, they said the then Minister had assured on the floor of the Legislative Assembly payment of the arrears of the employees’ leave encashment amount pending since 2017, but now, it was expressing inability to do so and had asked the employees to utilise their leave, they said.

Similarly, it had also gone back on the promise to make payment of the 2017 PRC arrears by 2020 July. The management now said the payments would be made depending on the existing financial position, they complained. They said the employees were also being deprived of old service rules and appointments on compassionate grounds, among other key factors.

Their other demands included restoration of the old medical scheme for the employees, as there were issues with the employees health scheme.