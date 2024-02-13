Public support in struggle to seek justice for Naidu is historic, says Bhuvaneswari

February 13, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu turned emotional while consoling the family members of Munimadugu Bavaiah, a party sympathiser who died of heart stroke in October last year following the arrest of Mr. Naidu, at Nidumamidi village of Puttaparthi mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district.

As part of her Nijam Gelavali programme on February 13 (Tuesday), Ms. Bhuvaneswari, accompanied by TDP leaders Paritala Sunitha and Palle Raghunatha Reddy, arrived at the house of Bavaiah and paid floral tributes to his portrait. Consoling the family members, an emotional Ms. Bhuvaneswari assured them of all possible help. She said that the support extended by the people of Andhra Pradesh during the struggle to seek justice for Mr. Naidu was historical. She reiterated that she would visit the families of all those who died after Mr. Naidu’s arrest.

Later, she extended a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to the family members of Bavaiah. Earlier, the TDP cadres extended Ms. Bhuvaneswari a rousing reception at the airport at Puttaparthi.