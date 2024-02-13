GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public support in struggle to seek justice for Naidu is historic, says Bhuvaneswari

She extends a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to the family members of Bavaiah who died after hearing the news of Naidu’s arrest

February 13, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Bhuvaneswari

Nara Bhuvaneswari | Photo Credit: File Photo

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu turned emotional while consoling the family members of Munimadugu Bavaiah, a party sympathiser who died of heart stroke in October last year following the arrest of Mr. Naidu, at Nidumamidi village of Puttaparthi mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district.

As part of her Nijam Gelavali programme on February 13 (Tuesday), Ms. Bhuvaneswari, accompanied by TDP leaders Paritala Sunitha and Palle Raghunatha Reddy, arrived at the house of Bavaiah and paid floral tributes to his portrait. Consoling the family members, an emotional Ms. Bhuvaneswari assured them of all possible help. She said that the support extended by the people of Andhra Pradesh during the struggle to seek justice for Mr. Naidu was historical. She reiterated that she would visit the families of all those who died after Mr. Naidu’s arrest.

Later, she extended a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to the family members of Bavaiah. Earlier, the TDP cadres extended Ms. Bhuvaneswari a rousing reception at the airport at Puttaparthi.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.