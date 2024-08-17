GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public should question MLAs who abstain from Assembly sessions, says Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu

He says that special training sessions would be organised for the 80 new MLAs in the Assembly

Published - August 17, 2024 07:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu planting a sapling at SV Zoo Park in Tirupati on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu planting a sapling at SV Zoo Park in Tirupati on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs or former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should participate in legislative discussions. Assuring that if YSRCP MLAs expressed the desire to speak in the Assembly, he would grant them the opportunity.

He said that special training sessions would be organised for the 80 new MLAs in the Assembly. “I urge the people to question the MLAs who abstain from attending Assembly sessions because the people’s representatives are accountable to the public,” he added.

Plantation efforts

During his visit to the SV Zoo Park in Tirupati, Mr. Patrudu, accompanied by Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, participated in a plantation drive. “The focus will be on fostering greenery across the State, encouraging rooftop gardening to suit the growing apartment culture,” he said.

Expressing his concern for the environment, the Speaker stressed the government’s role in promoting plantation drives, urging each household to plant two saplings. “People should remain constantly warned of the potential risks to human life due to environmental degradation,” he said.

Mr. Patrudu also advocated for the establishment of nurseries in all panchayats across the State and for allocating adequate funds to women’s groups to support plantation initiatives.

