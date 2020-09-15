Public should feel free to approach us: SP

Officials underscore the need for attitudinal change of personnel at a webinar

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has underscored the need for attitudinal change in police personnel at the grassroots level while dealing with public.

Organising an online workshop on the need for sensitisation of police personnel here on the orders of State Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Tuesday, he said good professional skills was needed to maintain law and order and win the public confidence.

“We should make public feel free in approaching us,” he said. He praised the personnel at the grassroots level in tackling COVID-19 crisis even risking their lives. About 20% of personnel had contracted the disease while enforcing the lockdown, a percentage higher than even the medical professionals, he revealed.

Making a mention of various technological tools in improving the functioning of police, he explained in detail how the personnel should behave to instil confidence in the public, who should only be afraid of breaking the law and not of the personnel. “Change is needed in the way we deal with public at large,” he said.

“Prakasam police top the State in many aspects of policing. We will also top the scale in the humanitarian service to the public, particularly to the weaker sections,” the SP promised.

Noted lawyer I.V Venkateshwar Reddy made a reference to the issue of unnecessary attacks on the public in the State and enlightened the police personnel on the ways to respond during different occasions.

Mahila Abhuyudhaya Samiti State president T.Aruna called for behavioral change in police while dealing with women at the police station, while Pradesh Congress vice-president Sripathi Prakasam highlighted various issues concerning Dalits in the State.