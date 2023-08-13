Public sector units have bright future with policies of Narendra Modi government: SAIL independent director

August 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) independent director and in-charge of BJP north Andhra campaign on Central schemes Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju said all public sector companies, industries, banks and insurance companies would have a bright future with the policies of the Union government, and it was again proved and reiterated with the recent speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion on the ‘no-confidence motion’.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said Opposition parties tried to portray the government in a poor light after it merged a few banks and privatised a few PSUs. “After the merger, many public sector banks have been registering huge profits. All government-controlled industries, including SAIL, were getting huge orders. Mr. Modi’s speech has instilled confidence among the employees of all PSUs,” said Mr. Viswanatha Raju. He hoped that the government would consider the merger of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with SAIL as it was planning to set up new units and enhance production.

