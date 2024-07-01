GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public representatives, locals stage protest for removal of toll gate on Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route

Government should not have allowed its construction since there is no six-lane road in the route, says North Andhra Teachers’ MLC

Published - July 01, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
North Andhra Teachers’ MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma, Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president Bhisetti Babji and others staging a protest at the newly-constructed toll gate at Jonnada on Monday.

North Andhra Teachers’ MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma and Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president Bhisetti Babji on Monday asked the government to take immediate steps for the removal of the newly-constructed toll gate at Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam route.

Along with members of various local organisations, both leaders staged protest at the toll gate, while saying that it was being established to loot public money. Mr. Raghuvarma said that the government should not have allowed its construction since there was no six-lane road in the route.

Meanwhile, Mr. Babji said that thousands of people living in the areas of Kurupam, Parvatipuram, Saluru and others would suffer with the collection of toll charges. He said that APSRTC would also collect the toll fee from its passengers, putting heavy burden on the common people and added that the stoic silence of public representatives over the issue was raising many doubts.

Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha former president Rongali Potanna, Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi President Jagarapu Eswar Prasad, Human Rights Association president Satti Atchireddy and others were present in the agitation.

