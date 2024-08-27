ADVERTISEMENT

Public representatives hail P.V.G. Raju’s contribution for development of Vizianagaram

Published - August 27, 2024 12:20 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Srinivasa Rao K 9774

Several public representatives, including Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Ministers K. Atchannaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas and others recalled the contribution of last king of Vizianagaram presidency P.V.G. Raju who was instrumental in establishment of several educational institutions.

A Telugu book on P.V.G. Raju’s life history written by Gita Ramaswamy, Betha Surya Prakasa Rao, Elisetty Suresh Kumar and others was formally released by Mr. Rammohan Naidu and others at a function organised in Vizianagaram fort on Monday evening. Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that PVG Raju’s life history is a great message and his son P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is emulating his ideals with letter and spirit.

Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh and other public representatives were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US