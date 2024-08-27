Public representatives hail P.V.G. Raju’s contribution for development of Vizianagaram

Several public representatives, including Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Ministers K. Atchannaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas and others recalled the contribution of last king of Vizianagaram presidency P.V.G. Raju who was instrumental in establishment of several educational institutions.

A Telugu book on P.V.G. Raju’s life history written by Gita Ramaswamy, Betha Surya Prakasa Rao, Elisetty Suresh Kumar and others was formally released by Mr. Rammohan Naidu and others at a function organised in Vizianagaram fort on Monday evening. Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that PVG Raju’s life history is a great message and his son P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is emulating his ideals with letter and spirit.

Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh and other public representatives were present in the meeting.