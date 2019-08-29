Public policing to rein in traffic violators

To rein in traffic violators, the Transport Department is taking recourse to technology-assisted public policing. Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday launched a WhatsApp interface “Citizen-Driven Enforcement on Road Safety”, to identify and penalise violators of traffic rules.

After the formal launch of the WhatsApp group (9542800800), the Minister said: “It is not just the traffic cops and the Transport Department staff, even the public should contribute its mite in bringing traffic violators to book by clicking a photograph of the vehicle in a way that its number is seen prominently and send it to the WhatsApp group (9542800800). Based on this evidence, the enforcement wing in the Transport Department would impose a fine and send an online challan to the violators of traffic norms.”

Fines not to up revenues

The Minister sought to clarify that the move was aimed at creating awareness among people and to reduce fatal road accidents, not to improve the department revenue by collecting fines. Vehicle registration fee was the main source of income for the department, he added.

All major traffic junctions have traffic cops and CC cameras. But most violations take place on other roads. The new system is to enable people to help the department identify and penalise the errant. “Phone numbers of people sending information to the department would not be revealed,” the Minister assured. He said he was hopeful that this ‘participatory’ policing would yield the desired result.

‘Keep your eyes and ears open’

Joint Transport Commissioner Prasad Rao said people should keep their ears and eyes open on the road and inform the department if they find cases of driving without helmet, speaking on cellphone while driving, driving on the wrong side, wrong parking, triple-riding, signal-jumping, over-speed, overloading of auto-rickshaws and school buses, and other violations.

