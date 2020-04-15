‘Public movement will not be allowed even after April 20’

Amidst speculations that the lockdown restrictions may be eased after April 20 in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, the district authorities have cleared the air stating that public movement would not be allowed despite relaxations.

The districts are two among the 350 districts which were not affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas told The Hindu that the relaxations would be confined to industries which involved processing of essential commodities.

“We will not allow any vehicular movement and gathering of people at any cost. However, the workers will be allowed to take up irrigation and agriculture works. Their movement will be also monitored closely,” said Mr. Nivas.

Even if a few industries in Pydibhimavaram and Rajam are permitted to resume their production from April 20, getting raw material will be a daunting task for them.

“Raw material has to come from Hyderabad and other places. The government has to look into the issue and ensure smooth operation of the packaging industries in Srikakulam district,” said S.S. Gupta, proprietor of Saraswati Packaging Industry at Rajam.

Many jute and sugar industries are permitted to continue operations in Vizianagaram but manpower had become a major concern. With the fear of contracting the infection and lockdown rules, many workers are not reporting for duties. So, production is very thin in the current scenario, according to sources.