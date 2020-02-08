Public meeting in support of farmers’ stir on Feb. 18

A roundtable held under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS) here on Saturday resolved to organise a public meeting on February 18 to express its solidarity with the farmers, daily wage labourers and middle class sections, whose protest against the government’s three capitals decision completed 53 days.

Addressing the gathering, former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said it was strange that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had endorsed the idea of developing the Vijayawada-Guntur region as the capital, changed his stance after coming to power.

His proposal to have three capitals was irrational, and he seemed to be least bothered about the concerns of the farmers who had given their valuable land for the future of the State, Mr. Rao observed.

He expressed regret that those resisting the shifting of the capital from Amaravati were being portrayed as opposed to the development of the Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions.

All-India Kisan Sabha national vice-president Ravula Venkaiah, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham State general secretary V. Venkateswarlu, and APRS State secretary P. Peddi Reddy were among others present.