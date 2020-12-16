Public hearing on Vedanta group project cancelled

The environmental public hearing on the proposed project of onshore oil and natural gas exploration by Vedanta Limited (Cairn Oil and Gas Division) in the Kaza block has been cancelled on the grounds of “law and order problem.”

The public hearing is supposed to be conducted on Thursday (December 17) at Tarakaturu in Guduru mandal in Krishna district as per the notification issued by the AP Pollution Control Board.

“The environmental public hearing scheduled to be held on December 17 has been cancelled on the grounds of law and order problem. The farming community is stiffly resisting the project. The next date of public hearing is yet to be decided,” Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer N.Sk. Khajavali told The Hindu.

When contacted, the AP Pollution Control Board authorities said that they had been told by the revenue authorities to cancel the public hearing.

The Vedanta group proposed the ₹650-crore project in Krishna district to explore oil and natural gas in a phased manner from early next year in the Kaza block in the Krishna-Godavari basin.