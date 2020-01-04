Public hearing on power tariff proposals on January 7

AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct a public hearing on tariff proposals for 2020-21 at its corporate office at Seethammadhara in the city on January 7 and at the office of the Collectorate in Eluru in West Godavari on January 8. APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and its members P. Raghu and P. Rama Mohan will receive proposals and objections on aggregate revenue requirement for the distribution company for the financial year. The public hearings will start at 10 a.m. and continue till completion of the process.