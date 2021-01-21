Public hearing on meters in agri sector concludes

Participants oppose move, suggest use of renewable energy

A public hearing on Aggregate Revenue Requirement and Tariff filing for the 2021-22 financial year concluded at the corporate office of AP EPDCL here on Wednesday.

A total of 68 persons participated in the videoconference, and 20 of them objected on tariff issues. Most of the objectors opined that optimum utilisation of renewable source of energy was necessary, and opposed installation of meters in the agriculture sector.

They wanted abolition of long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and sought agreements on a year-to-year basis. The other suggestions were payment of compensation to those who were killed in electrical accidents.

AP EPDCL CMD Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said that she was responding to issues related to farmers. She said that policies would be implemented to provide financial benefit to the farmers.