Public hearing on ARR, power tariff from Jan. 18

12 January 2021 00:36 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct a public hearing from January 18 to 20, on Aggregate Revenue Requirement and power tariff for 2021-22 fiscal year, APEPDCL Chairman and MD Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said on Monday.

The public hearing will be held at the corporate office of the APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam.

APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy will conduct the proceedings for all three Discoms—APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL, through video link. The officials from various Energy Departments such as AP-Transco, APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL will participate, along with authorities of APERC.

The meetings will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. daily.

The objections raised by the people will be heard and people who are interested in participating can approach their nearest Electricity Circle Office or Division offices for live-in video conference.

Objections from the unregistered people will also be heard after hearing the registered participants on each day with the permission of the commission.

Live streaming

Live streaming can be viewed by logging into: http://www.eliveevents.com/apercpublichearing/