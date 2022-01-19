Public hearing on ARR and power tariff from January 24

APERC to conduct the hearing virtually for all the DISCOMS in the State

A public hearing will be conducted by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) from January 24, according to the Chairman and Managing Director of AP EPDCL K. Santosha Rao.

In a statement issued, here on Tuesday, he said that the DISCOMs had already submitted their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and tariff filing for the financial year 2022-23 to the APERC. The public hearing will be held on January 24, 25 and on 27 at the corporate office of APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam, by APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and its members Thakur Ram Singh and P. Raja Gopala Reddy.

The public hearing would be held in respect of all three DISCOMs(APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL) through video conference in view of the pandemic. Officials of the Energy Department, APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL apart from authorities of the APERC would participate in the meetings, to be held from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. with a one-hour break from 1 p.m. On each of these three days, the objections common against all three DISCOMs filings or against the filing of any single DISCOM would be heard from the registered objectors. The objectors are requested to approach their nearest Electricity Circle Office/Division Offices for participating live in the video conference.

Objections from unregistered objectors would also be heard, after hearing the registered objectors on each day with the Commission’s permission. Arrangements have been made for streaming the programme live for the public, the CMD said.