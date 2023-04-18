Public hearing on Adani’s Chitravathi project on May 6

April 18, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board will hold a public hearing on Adani Energy Limited’s proposed 500 MW pumped-storage power generation project at Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR) in the district on May 6.

The State government has allocated 400 acres of land also close to the reservoir for taking up construction of an upper-level reservoir to store the required quantum of water by drawing it one time from the CBR.

The public hearing will be chaired by Dharmavaram Revenue Divisional Officer, AP Pollution Control Board Environmental Engineer, consultants of the project and the NREDCAP officials. NREDCAP District Manager M. Kodanda Ramamurthy said that it will have solar, wind and pumped storage of water as components of power generation. The State government has fixed the price of land at ₹5 lakh an acre for the project, which will have a life-span of 60 years.

Although there is a lot of controversy over Adani’s companies across the country, this company is going ahead in terms of power projects in the State. As all the permissions have been obtained, Adani Energy is preparing to set up a pumped storage power plant This is one of the four such projects okayed in the Cabinet meeting and the other projects would be set up at Owk, Gandikota and another place in north Andhra Pradesh.

The solar power generation unit to be set up at Rayadurg in 15,000 acres has been put on the backburner after the controversy over the Adani stocks cropped up. By then, the State government, through NREDCAP, had obtained the consent of farmers in 7,500 acres out of 15,000 acres required for the project. These projects are moving ahead with the goal of completing them by 2028. The government is also taking steps to provide necessary support and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the land acquisition proposed in Kalyandurg and Kadiri Assembly constituencies to set up 3,000 MW of wind and solar power projects by the public sector NTPC to serve captive power to Green Hydrogen project in Visakhapatnam is progressing at a slow pace. NTPC had said that India’s first and one of the world’s largest Green Hydrogen Microgrid Projects will be set up at NTPC Simhadri, Visakhapatnam. The energy storage project is expected to help with large-scale hydrogen storage and to deploy multiple microgrids in various off-grid and strategic locations across India.