Public Grievances Redressal System cancelled today

The Public Grievances Redressal System (PRGS), meant to receive petitions from the public on every Monday, is cancelled on August 26 (Monday), said Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhar Babu. PRGS is cancelled as it is a public holiday due to Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival, the Police Commissioner said.

