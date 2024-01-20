GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public express disappointment on being denied entry to newly-inaugurated Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Memorial Park

Few people had visited the city from Visakhapatnam after seeing video clips that highlighted the grandeur of the park

January 20, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna interacted with the visitors who had come to visit the Dr. B R Ambedkar Memorial Park in Vijayawada on Saturday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna interacted with the visitors who had come to visit the Dr. B R Ambedkar Memorial Park in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Many visitors expressed disappointment after being denied entry to the newly-inaugurated Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Memorial Park in Vijayawada on Saturday, citing non-completion of construction work and the presence of Ministers.

Talking to the media persons outside the park, few people, who came to the city from Visakhapatnam after seeing the video clips that highlighted the grandeur of the park, said they have been denied entry on the pretext that a programme was happening at the park.

“We came here along with our children to see the statue after we read that it would be thrown open to the public on January 20, but now it seems we will have to wait a bit longer,” said a person from Visakhapatnam. Officials were unavailable for comment. Public also had to face inconvenience for a while because of traffic congestions on the Mahatma Gandhi Road, as Ministers, who visited the statue, parked their vehicles outside.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for not inviting Governor or the President to an event of this magnitude.

“Our President Droupadi Murmu belongs to one of the communities for whose rights Dr. Ambedkar fought for. It is sad to see that none of the Dalit intellectuals or those from the opposition political parties were invited. The event was reduced to a political one,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.