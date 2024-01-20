Public express disappointment on being denied entry to newly-inaugurated Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Memorial Park

January 20, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many visitors expressed disappointment after being denied entry to the newly-inaugurated Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Memorial Park in Vijayawada on Saturday, citing non-completion of construction work and the presence of Ministers.

Talking to the media persons outside the park, few people, who came to the city from Visakhapatnam after seeing the video clips that highlighted the grandeur of the park, said they have been denied entry on the pretext that a programme was happening at the park.

“We came here along with our children to see the statue after we read that it would be thrown open to the public on January 20, but now it seems we will have to wait a bit longer,” said a person from Visakhapatnam. Officials were unavailable for comment. Public also had to face inconvenience for a while because of traffic congestions on the Mahatma Gandhi Road, as Ministers, who visited the statue, parked their vehicles outside.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for not inviting Governor or the President to an event of this magnitude.

“Our President Droupadi Murmu belongs to one of the communities for whose rights Dr. Ambedkar fought for. It is sad to see that none of the Dalit intellectuals or those from the opposition political parties were invited. The event was reduced to a political one,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.