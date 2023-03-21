ADVERTISEMENT

Public all geared up to celebrate Ugadi festival

March 21, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

A festive mood has set in the city with public gearing up to welcome ‘Sobhakritu Samvatsaram‘ in a grand manner on Wednesday.

All the arterial road junctions, including the RTC Bus Stand Centre and the New Market centre were flooded with people shopping to celebrate the spring festival.

Shops selling textiles and electronic goods wooed customers with attracting discounts and sweetmeat sellers made hay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff and students of various schools decorated their school premises while parents enthusiastically took part in the celebrations. Activities such as rangoli drawing were the highlight of the day.

Girls performed Kuchipudi dance and boys in traditional attire read almanac. Regional coordinator of Bhashyam Group of schools N. Susheela said the celebrations were organised to help youth understand their cultural traditions.

Residents decorated their homes with Mango leaves as ‘Samvatsara’, a cycle of 60 years, begins from Wednesday as per the lunar calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US