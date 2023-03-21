HamberMenu
Public all geared up to celebrate Ugadi festival

March 21, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

A festive mood has set in the city with public gearing up to welcome ‘Sobhakritu Samvatsaram‘ in a grand manner on Wednesday.

All the arterial road junctions, including the RTC Bus Stand Centre and the New Market centre were flooded with people shopping to celebrate the spring festival.

Shops selling textiles and electronic goods wooed customers with attracting discounts and sweetmeat sellers made hay.

Staff and students of various schools decorated their school premises while parents enthusiastically took part in the celebrations. Activities such as rangoli drawing were the highlight of the day.

Girls performed Kuchipudi dance and boys in traditional attire read almanac. Regional coordinator of Bhashyam Group of schools N. Susheela said the celebrations were organised to help youth understand their cultural traditions.

Residents decorated their homes with Mango leaves as ‘Samvatsara’, a cycle of 60 years, begins from Wednesday as per the lunar calendar.

