PU confers honorary doctorate on Governor

Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, conferring Doctor of Honoris Causa to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan during the university’s convocation in Punjab on Friday.

Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, conferring Doctor of Honoris Causa to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan during the university’s convocation in Punjab on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been conferred the degree of Doctor of Honoris Causa by the Desh Baghat University of Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, in the seventh convocation of the university held on the university premises on Friday.

University Chancellor Dr. Zora Singh awarded the degree to Harichandan in recognition to his contribution to the nation under the faculty of social sciences. The citation described the Governor as a renowned writer in Odiya and an eminent scholar who authored many books and has been constantly engaged in creating awareness about the Constitutional rights of the people.

Dr. Harichandan who began his career as a lawyer in 1961, elected as a Member of the Assembly for five times and served as a Cabinet Minister in 2004, said the Chancellor.

The governor attended as chief guest for the convocation of the university.

