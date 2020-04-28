Psychologists to offer free service for mental distress

People suffering from psychological disorders such as stress, anxiety, fear and anger triggered by COVID-19 can now get counselling from experienced psychologists free of cost.

Superannuated Psychologists Society of India (SPSI), a body of veterans in the field of practising psychology, has come forward to provide tele-counselling services to the people suffering from issues arising out of COVID-19.

Society president I.V. Ramana Reddy and general secretary B.G. Reddy have said say the service is available across India in different languages.

“COVID-19 is a virus with far-reaching implications across the globe. Some of the symptoms are anxiety, stress, tension, fatigue, loss of interest, frustration, irritation, increased heartbeat, blood pressure, stomach upset, restlessness, feeling of isolation and loss of hope,” says Prof. B.G. Reddy of Tirupati.

Thirty plus counsellors are available in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, who can be contacted individually over telephone for emotional and psycho-social support between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The service is free during lockdown period. Prof. B.G. Reddy can be contacted over 95733 29039 for further details.