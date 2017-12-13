Psychologists to launch cycle rally over student suicides

A five-day cycle rally from Hyderabad to Amaravati aiming to break the silence on the disturbing trend of suicides among students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Andhra Pradesh Psychologists Federation will start on December 13, said psychologist and federation secretary Pratyusha Subba Rao.

At a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Subba Rao said that over 50 students had committed suicide in both the States over the last two months. Stress, academic rigour and peer pressure have been taking a toll on the mental health of students.

“We want the students to feel inspired and take a positive look on life. The 300 km cycle rally is an awareness rally with a slogan ‘You and Me,’ and psychologists would interact with students at every 50 km and instil confidence in them,” he said.

Awareness sessions

The federation also came up with suggestions to the State government to curb the trend of suicides.

“The government should set up skill development centre in every mandal, conduct awareness sessions for Class X students on different careers, set up libraries in every mandal and have a counselling centre and a toll free No. for students to call in distress,” he said.

Peer pressure

He said that children who are under tremendous peer pressure will exhibit tendencies including, loss of interest in studies, loss of appetite, a sense of anxiety and depression, which can lead them to take the extreme step.

Federation president B. Umamaheswara Rao, State working president V Suresh Babu, B. Seethapati, treasurer, BC Welfare Association president A. Vara Prasad Yadav, PDSH state secretary U. Gani Raju, SFI district secretary Bhagwan Das were also present.