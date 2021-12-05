Psychologists reach out to traumatised flood victims

The WCOP announced that it will conduct a medical camp in the cluster of villages soon.

Members of World Congress of Psychologists (WCOP) made a visit to the flood - hit villages near Rayalacheruvu in Chittoor district to provide succour to the traumatised residents.

In the aftermath of the floods that rocked the district last fortnight, the psychologists reached out to the water body built during the Vijayanagara dynasty, spread across an extent of 1,200 acres and running to a depth of up to 50 feet, that overflowed and flooded the villages downstream, causing panic and mental trauma to the residents for days together.

WCOP president B. Govinda Reddy and executive committee member P. Venu reached out to the 300 families that were rendered homeless in the affected villages.

The psychologists reached out to the seven households that were severely affected, and provided psychological and moral support to the traumatised inmates.

