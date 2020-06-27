Psychiatrists can help relieve COVID-related stress: V-C

The NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. P. Syama Prasad said psychiatrists had an important role to play during the COVID pandemic as it exerted tremendous stress on the people’s minds.

Participating as the chief guest at a digital conference for PG medical students organised by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) south zone branch here on Saturday, Dr. Syama Prasad said the country was going through an unprecedented crisis due to the outbreak of COVID and a collective effort was essential to curb the menace.

This was also time for medical professionals to render the best of their services and help patients cope with the disease which brought about a paradigm change in the global healthcare system.

PG medical exams

He said the theory and practical examinations of final year PG medical courses would be conducted from the first week of August.

IPS former national president Indla Ramasubba Reddy said the society had been organising such conferences for the last 22 years and they were enabling the psychiatrists to hone their skills.

IPS south zonal president P. Kishan, organising secretary Y. Prabhakar, State secretary Lokeswar Reddy, organising vice-chairperson Radhika Reddy and VIMHANS’ director Indla Visal were among those present.