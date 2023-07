July 12, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Senior IPS officer P.S.R. Anjaneyulu has been appointed as Director-General of the Crime Investigation Department by the State government. The appointment of a new CID chief was done after former CID chief N. Sanjay went on medical leave a few weeks ago. Mr. Anjaneyulu was given full additional charge of the post and has assumed office.