ADVERTISEMENT

PSLV-C56 launch | Governor congratulates ISRO scientists

July 30, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful launch of PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR Satellite, along with six co-passenger Satellites, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, on July 30.

The successful launch of PSLV-C56 has added another feather in ISRO’s cap, said the Governor in a release from Raj Bhavan, and wished the scientists of all success in their future experiments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US