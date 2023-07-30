HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PSLV-C56 launch | Governor congratulates ISRO scientists

July 30, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. File

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful launch of PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR Satellite, along with six co-passenger Satellites, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, on July 30.

The successful launch of PSLV-C56 has added another feather in ISRO’s cap, said the Governor in a release from Raj Bhavan, and wished the scientists of all success in their future experiments.

Related Topics

satellite technology

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.