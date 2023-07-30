PSLV-C56 launch | Governor congratulates ISRO scientists

July 30, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful launch of PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR Satellite, along with six co-passenger Satellites, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, on July 30.

The successful launch of PSLV-C56 has added another feather in ISRO’s cap, said the Governor in a release from Raj Bhavan, and wished the scientists of all success in their future experiments.