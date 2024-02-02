ADVERTISEMENT

PRSI meet hails Union budget for encouraging startups, rooftop solarisation

February 02, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chartered accountant V. Bhagya Teja addressing a meeting on ‘Interim Budget 2024’ organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), in Tirupati on Friday.

The awareness meeting on the ‘Interim Budget 2024’ organised by the Tirupati chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), on Friday, hailed the union Government for encouraging startups.

Addressing the public, chartered accountant V. Bhagya Teja said that the Union government had made a special allocation of ₹1 lakh crore for technology startups, welcoming it as a step in promoting innovation in the long run.

Further, they regarded the decision of rooftop solarisation for one crore households with up to 300 units of free electricity every month, as a giant leap towards sustainability. Mr. Teja also acknowledged the step towards providing free vaccines to girls aged 9-14, to prevent cervical cancer, as path-breaking.

The meeting also felicitated PRSI chapter founder C. Ramakanta Sarma, member T. Tripura Sundari, President K. Srinivasa Rao and Secretary D. Chandramohan for bagging national awards and N.B. Harshavardhan Reddy for being elected as JCI India’s national vice-president.

