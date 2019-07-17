Provision to fulfil 80% promises made in first budget: Buggana

Provision has been made for fulfilling 80% promises listed in the YSRCP manifesto in the very first budget, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said.

Replying to the general discussion on the budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said the government saw fulfilling the promises as a “responsibility.”

Responding to the criticism on the budget both in the Assembly and the Council, the Minister made a comparative study of the vote-on-account presented by the TDP and the budget of the YSRCP government.

He said the main components of the TDP’s vote-on-account and the YSRCP budget were almost the same. While the total outlay of the TDP’s vote-on-account was ₹2,26,177 crore, the budget introduced by him was a little more at ₹2,27,974 crore.

The tax revenue in both the budgets was ₹75,43,799 crore. There was a marginal difference in the grants-in-aid. While it was ₹60,721 crore in the vote-on-account, it was ₹60,078 crore in the full budget.

The allocation to agriculture included free power component of ₹4,525 crore, power subsidy of ₹475 crore to aqua farmers and MGNREGS linkage of ₹3,626 crore to the agriculture Sector, he explained.

The ratio of fiscal deficit to the GDP was lower than that of all the budgets of the TDP government, he said.

Making a comparison of the allocations made by the TDP in the vote-on- account budget to Amaravati, school infrastructure, youth and tourism, hospital modernisation, the Minister showed that the allocations to these sectors were much higher in his budget. He explained that adequate allocations had been made for the Amma Vodi and fee reimbursement schemes.

Session ends on a sour note

The session, however, ended on a sour note when former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not get an opportunity to speak.

Mr. Naidu, who was absent for a while, returned towards the end of the Finance Minister’s response.

Speaker T. Sitaram obliged Mr. Naidu’s request to speak, but Leader of the House Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy objected saying it was against convention to allow members to speak after the final response of the Finance Minister. The Speaker abruptly adjourned the session for the day when the MLAs of the ruling and opposition parties kept arguing.