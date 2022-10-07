Providing quality education to all is CM’s motto, says A.P. Minister Roja

She performs bhumi puja for Nadu-Nedu works at a government school in Nagari mandal

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
October 07, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja performing bhumi puja for a government school at VKR Puram village of Nagari mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja on Friday said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were lucky to be under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy “who is selflessly spending crores of rupees for the people, especially children”.

The Minister was performing the ‘bhumi Puja’ for the Nadu-Nedu works at the government school at VKR Puram panchayat of Nagari mandal, 65 km from here.

She said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has always believed that welfare of a family depends on education of the children. Hence, he launched schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, apart from funding the overseas education of the poor and downtrodden students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In every village, the children proudly say that they go to government schools. Apart from providing books, accommodation, uniforms, the government has roped in corporate education consultants to provide world-class teaching. Tabs are given to the children as a special gesture from the Chief Minister. More and more government schools would be brought under the purview of Nadu-Nedu in a series of phases,” Ms. Roja said, adding that the parents and the village elders should come out with their valuable suggestions for the betterment of schools.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister said that the Roja Charitable Trust, administered by her, would always be at the forefront to strengthen the schools, besides encouraging the meritorious students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app