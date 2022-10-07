Providing quality education to all is CM’s motto, says A.P. Minister Roja

She performs bhumi puja for Nadu-Nedu works at a government school in Nagari mandal

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja performing bhumi puja for a government school at VKR Puram village of Nagari mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

She performs bhumi puja for Nadu-Nedu works at a government school in Nagari mandal

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja on Friday said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were lucky to be under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy “who is selflessly spending crores of rupees for the people, especially children”.

The Minister was performing the ‘bhumi Puja’ for the Nadu-Nedu works at the government school at VKR Puram panchayat of Nagari mandal, 65 km from here.

She said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has always believed that welfare of a family depends on education of the children. Hence, he launched schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, apart from funding the overseas education of the poor and downtrodden students.

“In every village, the children proudly say that they go to government schools. Apart from providing books, accommodation, uniforms, the government has roped in corporate education consultants to provide world-class teaching. Tabs are given to the children as a special gesture from the Chief Minister. More and more government schools would be brought under the purview of Nadu-Nedu in a series of phases,” Ms. Roja said, adding that the parents and the village elders should come out with their valuable suggestions for the betterment of schools.

The Minister said that the Roja Charitable Trust, administered by her, would always be at the forefront to strengthen the schools, besides encouraging the meritorious students.