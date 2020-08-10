Providing medical facilities alone is our concern, says Ramesh Hospitals MD

Vijayawada

10 August 2020 00:00 IST

‘Maintenance is the lookout of the hotel management’

“The responsibility of maintaining Hotel Swarna Palace rests with the hotel management while providing medical facilities is our concern,” says P. Ramesh, managing director and chief cardiologist of Ramesh Hospitals.

In a press release on the fire accident at Hotel Swarna Palace, which is now an extension of Ramesh Hospitals for COVID treatment, Dr. Ramesh said the management and staff of the hospital were deeply saddened at the tragic accident that led to the death of patients who were supposed to recover from the disease.

Dr. Ramesh said that they had treated over 500 patients and discharged them successfully.

“In view of the rapid increase in cases and on the orders of the district Collector, Ramesh Hospitals has dedicated its MG Road branch exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients. Because of the limited bed capacity (30 beds), more patients could not be accommodated. The requests from officials and political leaders are mounting. The hospital had to find an alternative place to cater to the needs and appeals of the public in general and political leaders and officials in particular. With the permission of the authorities, Swarna Palace Hotel was chosen to provide medical facilities to COVID-affected and corona suspected patients,” Dr. Ramesh said.

“In spite of the hospital suggesting to provide home care services to the mild and suspected patients, people insisted treatment under the direct supervision of the medical staff as they were apprehensive of the virus spreading to the family members, especially to the elders in the family. The maintenance, room charge etc are totally the responsibility of the hotel, and providing medical service is the concern of the hospital,” Dr. Ramesh said.