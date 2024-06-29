GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Providing delicious, hygienic food at affordable price to devotees is our priority: TTD EO

High-level meeting discusses existing conditions and modalities for short-listing branded hotels that can cater to the needs

Published - June 29, 2024 07:22 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao on Friday asserted that providing delicious and hygienic food to thousands of devotees flocking the hill temple for darshan of Lord Venkateswara at affordable price was the top priority of the management.

At a high-level review meeting with the officials of various departments, Mr. Rao, along with JEO Veerabrahmam, discussed at length regarding the big TTD hotels and Janatha canteens vis-a-vis the quality of food served and their prescribed tariffs.

He also invited suggestions from culinary experts such as Challeswara Rao from the Indian Culinary Institute and Chowdary, General Manager of Taj group, on the modalities to be worked out in short-listing branded hotels that could provide palatable food at reasonable prices in Tirumala, while Estates Officer Mallikarjuna gave them a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the existing hotels.

Later, Mr. Rao held a review meeting with the JIO officials and discussed the services extended by them in various TTD departments.

Annadanam Deputy EO Rajendra, Special Officer (Catering) Sastry, JIO representatives Mohsin Abbas, Vijay Kumar, TTD Manager (IT) Nadamuni were among others present.

