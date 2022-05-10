Providential escape for Tirupati-bound pilgrims
Fifteen persons were injured when a Tirupati-bound Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation bus overturned at Manabolu, near Gudur town on Tuesday.
The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle reportedly following a tyre burst, the Manbolu police said. The injured were rushed to the Gudur Area Hospital for treatment. There were 35 persons on the bus when the accident occurred, the police added.
