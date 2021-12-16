Providential escape for passengers as bus goes up in flames in A.P.’s Prakasam district

Most of the passengers had alighted en route enabling the limited number of passengers to quickly exit the bus.

Passengers of a private bus from Hyderabad had a miraculous escape when it caught fire at Thimmarajupalem, near Parchur, in Prakasam district in the wee hours of Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The mishap came close on the heels of a State-owned bus plunging into a rivulet, claiming nine lives at Jalleru near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Police said the bus had only eight passengers at the time of fire, since most of them had alighted en route. All of them jumped to safety leaving their belongings.

Passengers alleged that bus was not fitted with fire extinguishers and with no emergency exit.

Further enquiry is on.