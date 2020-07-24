‘Provide tabs, Net connection to students to help them hook up to online classes’

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 July 2020

A part of funds meant for promoting school education can be used for it: APPSA

The Central and State governments can cut short some of the expenditure being incurred on various schemes for promotion of school education, and utilise the funds to provide tabs to the students who have neither smart phones nor a television, the A.P. Private Schools’ Association (APPSA) has suggested.

In a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday, APPSA State chairman K.S.N. Murthy noted that there was uncertainty on the reopening of schools in view of the COVID-19 situation, and this was causing anxiety among the parents on the future of their children.

“A majority of parents are in favour of online classes, and are even ready to send their children to school, provided proper safety measures are in place,” he claimed.

“There are many schemes being implemented for the benefit of the school-going children such as Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, mid-day meal, Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao,” he said.

A bridge course conducted through the television in Andhra Pradesh evoked good response, but was not within the reach of children as there was no scope for proper follow-up due to lack of Internet connection, tabs, or smart phones, he observed.

“The Central and State governments are spending crores of rupees on the schemes meant for students’ welfare right from the elementary level. Over 90% of the people own television. The students can watch the classes as per the State syllabus through the DD channel. But if tabs are provided and Internet facility is made available, students will follow the online classes even in the remote areas. In A.P., a certain amount from the Amma Vodi scheme can be utilised for providing tabs to the students,” Mr. Murthy suggested.

Online classes could be conducted class wise if tabs were provided. Both the Centre and the State should take up this responsibility, he said.

“Parents are positive to this solution as it will not only eliminate the possibility of children contracting the virus but also help them keep pace with the lessons despite lockdown,” Mr. Murthy said.

“This arrangement will help the students, the teachers and the school managements till a vaccine is available,” he added.