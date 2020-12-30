‘Provide security to former MLA’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), urging him to ensure the safety of party leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his family members by providing them adequate security.

“It is loathsome to see Tadipatri MLA K. Pedda Reddy leading his henchmen into the house of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy with deadly weapons. The MLA himself had attacked and beat Dasari Kiran, a computer operator working at Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s house,” Mr. Naidu alleged in his letter.

“The incident is a clear instance of deteriorating law and order in the State, with a section of the police conniving with the ruling party leaders,” he alleged.