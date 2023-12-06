Provide proper financial aid to cyclone victims, CM tells officials

December 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors, SPs and other senior officials of the cyclone-affected districts to focus on restoring normalcy.

At a review meeting on cyclone damage held at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked them to extend support to the affected families with humanity and sympathy. ‘‘The extent of financial support should be the same as we expect as victims. The cyclone victims should feel that the Collectors have come to their rescue in difficult times,’‘ he said.

‘’The people whose houses are damaged should be paid ₹10,000 each while those being sheltered in relief camps should be treated well and given compensation and ration without fail when they leave for home,’‘ Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding there should be no lacunae in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assurance to farmers

Asserting that the government would stand by the affected farmers at every step, from protecting the crops to purchasing the wet paddy and paying compensation, he told the officials to convey this message to the farming community clearly.

‘’The Agricultural Department should be ready to supply seeds at 80% subsidy. Give priority to clearing the floodwater from agricultural fields with all available human resources and protect the crops as per the SOPs issued by the RBKs,’‘ he said.

The official machinery should also focus on restoring power supply and roads in affected areas while paying attention to sanitation to prevent spread of diseases. The government would also stand by the staff involved in relief and rescue measures, the CM said.

Lauding the Collectors and special officers for their good work in taking timely precautionary measures and helping the victims in affected areas, he asked them to be liberal in extending financial help to the victim families not minding the finances involved.

Aid to constable’s family

The Chief Minister announced ₹30 lakh ex gratia for the family of the constable who died in line of duty during the cyclone and said it would support all employees from volunteers to village secretariat staff to higher level employees in difficult times.

Home Minister T. Vanita, CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries G. Sai Prasad (Revenue and Disaster Management), Y. Sri Lakshmi, (MA&UD), K. Vijayanand (Energy), M.T. Krishna Babu (Medical & Health), Home Principal Secretary Harrish Kumar Gupta, Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arunkumar, Panchayat Raj Commissioner A. Suryakumari, Civil Supplies Corporation MD G. Veera Pandyan, Housing Special Secretary Mohammad Deewan, Disaster Management Director B.R. Ambedkar and other senior officials were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.